Pokémon Sword and Shield Sold 6 Million Units Worldwide at Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,078 Views
The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield (NS) sold six million units worldwide at launch and Nintendo of America announced the game sold more than two million units in just two days in the US.
Selling six million units worldwide at launch makes it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, beating previous record holder Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold five million units at launch.
“This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokemon journeys through the new Galar region,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With such a momentous launch, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season.”
Nintendo revealed games in the core Pokemon RPG series has sold more than 240 million units worldwide since the release of Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996.
Here is an overview of the game:
In Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, players embark on a journey through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokemon, meet a memorable cast of characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.
In the Wild Area, which stretches between the Galar region’s different towns and cities, players will explore a vast expanse of untamed wilderness that’s full of Pokemon to battle and catch. By teaming up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles, players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.
18 Comments
Well, there you go. People voted with their wallets and the National Dex is not an essential thing, which means we'll never see it in future games. Same goes for the reused models and animations - those will now be standard. Pretty sad.
Cool, so now this shows that it doesn't matter what state the next game is in, just as long as people get their Pokemon fix. Standards be damned.
You make it out like the game is unplayable when it runs just fine bar some areas that could have benefited from more optimisation. To the the best of my knowledge, it contains no game breaking glitches at launch like X and Y did.
I mentioned it's state, not it's performance.
So specifically, what parts of the game do you consider to be in a bad state then?
I is almost like people have the choice and the right regardless of internet outrage to like what they want and spend their money on what they want to go figure.
How does the 6 million worldwide launch compare to the other mainline entries?
Second highest launch for a pokemon game behind sun and moon which had two days extra tracking and sold 7.2 million.
7.2 million is also aligned sales since Sun and Moon didn't release the same week in foreign markets.
Plus, digital sales are on Switch surely higher than on 3DS...
It is sad this sold 6 million with poor level design (houses, trees, fields, etc) poor animations, poor all, almost same gameplay and it sold better than death strading... amazing.
I was with you until you offered up Death Stranding as an example of good game design.
Such a bad game but cult following