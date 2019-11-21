Pokémon Sword and Shield Sold 6 Million Units Worldwide at Launch - Sales

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield (NS) sold six million units worldwide at launch and Nintendo of America announced the game sold more than two million units in just two days in the US.

Selling six million units worldwide at launch makes it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game ever, beating previous record holder Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold five million units at launch.

“This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokemon journeys through the new Galar region,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With such a momentous launch, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season.”

Nintendo revealed games in the core Pokemon RPG series has sold more than 240 million units worldwide since the release of Pokemon Red and Blue in 1996.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, players embark on a journey through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade a variety of Pokemon, meet a memorable cast of characters and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta.

In the Wild Area, which stretches between the Galar region’s different towns and cities, players will explore a vast expanse of untamed wilderness that’s full of Pokemon to battle and catch. By teaming up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles, players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokemon known as Dynamax Pokemon.

