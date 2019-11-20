Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Extended to Early February - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Epic Games announced Chapter 2 Season 1 for Fortnite has been extended into early February. New content is coming to the game including new features, free rewards, and a live experience.

"With a new year comes new beginnings!," said the developer. "Last year we celebrated 14 Days of Fortnite over the holidays. This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!"





