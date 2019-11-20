Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Redesign Reportedly Cost $5 Million - News

Paramount Pictures recently released a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie that features the redesign of Sonic. It was reported in a Tweet that has since been deleted the redesign cost Paramount $35 million to bring the total budget up to $124 million. However, this Tweet is inaccurate, according to a source who spoke with IndieWire.

The source stated the Sonic the Hedgehog redesign cost Paramount less than $5 million. The VFX for the film was far from completed by the time the first trailer dropped. The only completed VFX at the time was what was seen in the trailer.

View the trailer that showcases the redesign below:

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will release in theatres on February 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

