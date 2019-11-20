The Game Awards 2019 Nominees Revealed - News

posted 8 hours ago

The nominees for The Game Awards 2019 have been revealed. Users can vote now in all the categories on The Game Awards 2019 official website and on Google. You can vote once in every category every 24 hours.

The Game Awards 2019 will be live streamed on December 12 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and Twitter.





Here is the complete list of nominees:

Game of the Year

Recognizing a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Best Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private DIvision)

Best Art Direction

For outstanding creative and / or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Best Score / Music

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and / or licensed soundtrack.

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games / Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Audio Design

Recognizing the best in-game audio and sound design.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion, and / or performance capture.

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Games for Impact

For a thought provoking game with a profound pro-social meaning or message.

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft / Devolver Digital)

The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Best Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribaland)

Best Community Support

Recognizing a game for outstanding community support, transparency, and responsiveness.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Best VR / AR Game

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action Game

For the best game in the action genre-focused primarily on combat.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

Best Action / Adventure Game

For the best action / adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

Best Role-Playing Game

For the best game designed with rich player character customization and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

Best Family Game

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Best game focused on real time or turn-based strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports / Racing Game

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre.

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

Fresh Indie Developer: Presented by Subway

Recognizing a new independent studio that released its first game in 2019.

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds

Nomada Studio for Gris

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year

For a streamer or content creator who has made an important and positive impact on the industry in 2019.

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best eSports Game

For the game that has delivered the best overall eSports experience to players (inclusive of tournaments, community support, and content updates), irrespective of genre or platform.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best eSports Player

The eSports player judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019, irrespective of game.

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best eSports Team

Recognizing an individual esports team judged the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Event

Recognizing a singular event (across single or multiple days) that delivered a best-of-class experience for participants, in-person fans, and the broadcast audience.

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best eSports Coach

The eSports coach judged to be the most outstanding for performance and conduct in 2019.

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Host

The best host or commentator of eSports events (both in-venue and / or broadcast) in 2019, irrespective of game or language.

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

