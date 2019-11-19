Monkey King: Hero is Back Episode 1 DLC Out Now, Episode 2 Launches December 17 - News

Monkey King: Hero is Back Episode 1: Uproar in Heaven DLC is now available, and the Episode 2: Mind Palace DLC will launch on December 17. Each episode is available for $9.99 each and is included in the $29.99 Season Pass.

Here is an overview of Episode 1:

Play through the dramatic opening events of Monkey King: Hero is Back for yourself as Sun Wukong and the Eastern Gods wage a ferocious battle in the heavens in cinematic action game form! This content takes place 500 years prior to the events of the main game, before the Great Sage’s powers had been sealed. He faces the gods all by himself to protect his freedom and dignity in a series of fights filled with flashy action and exciting choreography ripped straight out of a kung-fu film!

Monkey King: Hero is Back is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

