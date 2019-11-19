Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 90 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have released the launch trailer for Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An adventure to share, full of fun, slapping and friendship.

The year is 50 B.C. Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans. Well, not entirely… One small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders. And life is not easy for the Roman legionaries who garrison the fortified camps of Totorum, Aquarium, Laudanum and Compendium.

Peace reigns in the small Armorican village, where the villagers go about their daily business. Our two heroes, Asterix and Obelix, hunt wild boar, the blacksmith and the fishmonger quarrel, and the village chief strolls around the village square atop his shield.

One day, the village druid, Getafix, receives a strange letter. It is from Avina Gandir, the high priestess of Thule! She warns the druid of a grave threat to his people and asks him to take a mysterious Menhir out of its hiding place…

Set off on an exciting adventure and immerse yourself in the world of Asterix! Alone or in co-op, explore the lands of the Roman empire and unravel the mystery of the Crystal Menhir and its incredible powers!

Key Features:

Master the mysterious Crystal Menhir in all its forms: stone menhir, ice menhir, fire menhir and magnetic menhir!

For the very first time in the Asterix XXL Saga, play as Asterix and Obelix in two-player co-op mode! A fantastic adventure to share as a family or with a friend.

Experience an all-new story in the Asterix comic book world and explore the lands of the Roman empire.

You will find your favorite characters, such as Getafix, Cacofonix and Vitalstatistix, as well as new characters with hilarious names!

Complete various side missions and collect hidden objects on all levels.

will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on November 21. Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles