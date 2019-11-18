Valve Confirms VR Game Half-Life: Alyx Will be Unveiled on Thursday - News

Following a rumor that Valve planned to announce virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, at The Game Awards on December 12, Valve has confirmed the game is real via Twitter.

Valve will unveil the game this Thursday at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. It will be their flagship virtual reality game.

Weâ€™re excited to unveil Half-Life: Alyx, our flagship VR game, this Thursday at 10am Pacific Time.



Canâ€™t wait to share it with all of you! pic.twitter.com/BupFCxSrTw — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 18, 2019

