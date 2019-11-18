Phil Spencer: 'RPG is an Area That We Should Focus On' - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with Xbox UK said RPGs is a genre the Xbox team has focused on with the release of The Outer Worlds and the upcoming Wasteland 3. The developers for both of those games were recently acquired by Microsoft.

"Obviously first-person and third-person shooters have been strong, but it’s nice with Outer Worlds coming out, Wasteland… I think RPG is an area that we purposefully focused on and wanted to do more," said Spencer.

"But it’s also, as we’re watching Xbox Game Pass grow and grow, we’re seeing more genres enter, and whether it’s genres that used to be popular and coming back or creators trying new things because they have an audience that’s always there and they can think how to deliver stories to those people… But I do think RPG is an area that we should focus and I think X0 will be fun around that news as well."

View the full interview below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles