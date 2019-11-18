Microsoft Admits Small Number of Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Has Hardware Issues - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Microsoft in a statement to Windows Central admitted a small number of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has hardware issues and are working with the engineering teams to fix the issues.

"At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing," said a Microsoft representative.

"However, like any hardware, there is the possibility that a small percentage of devices may experience issues. We are aware that a small number of users may be experiencing issues with the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and are actively investigating with our engineering teams. We encourage any customers who experience issues with their hardware to contact Xbox Support."





The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available for $179.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles