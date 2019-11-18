Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 486 Views
The official Street Fighter Twitter announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be launching on February 14, 2020. It includes 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes. Pre-orders open up on November 18.
View the announcement trailer below:
View the Gill gameplay trailer below:
Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes, action-packed into one new knockout edition. Releasing Feb 14, 2020 and open for pre-orders Nov 18. pic.twitter.com/oYrmDWdH1c— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 18, 2019
Here is an overview of the game:
Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This all-new knockout edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and adds each character, stage and costume that released after Arcade Edition and will release with Champion Edition. In total: 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes!
Fighters can battle their way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes designed for players of all skill levels, including Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match, Casual Match and more. In addition to the main game and the included characters, stages and costumes, new V-Skills for each character and a balance update will be released, adding new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system. READY? FIGHT!
Here is an overview of Gill:
Gill, a master of both pyrokinesis and cryokinesis, is able to control fire and ice with perfect elemental balance (hence his outward appearance). Typically plotting behind the scenes, he is now ready to reveal himself to the world, as he sets out to fulfill the prophecy that the Secret Society has coveted since ancient times.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
15 Comments
Remember when Ono said that there will be no Super/Ultimate editions of SFV? Yeah. Funny how that works. I guess this is also part of Crapcom's Redemption Arc™.
Why lie? Context will always catch up to you.
"First up, when you pick up Street Fighter V for PlayStation 4 or PC, that's the only version of the game you'll need to purchase. Full stop. Every balance change will simply be patched into the game for free. Every character outside of the 16 planned for the core roster with be available as post-launch downloadable content. There will be no "Super" or "Ultra" Street Fighter IV, just one ongoing title until Capcom and Sony tire of the series."
- 0
So from that very quote did you miss the part that says "There will be no "Super" or "Ultra" Street Fighter IV"? Or are you just going to argue that since they are not calling it literally Super or Ultra it's all OK?
- +1
Also by your own quote what I said was not a lie, so thanks for disproving your own statement.
- +1
They just said that you wouldn't need to buy multiple copies to get all DLC and future expansion is all, which Capcom have been keeping their promise.
- +2
You were attempting to "insult" Capcom/street fighter by implying that the "champion edition" was the "
super" edition of street fighter 4.
That is wrong on two points. A) It is "champion" not "super" if you want to be picky. Which you clearly do.
and B) Street fighter 4 was a stand alone edition with its own stuff. If you wanted it - you had to buy it.
That was the entire point of them saying there will be no super. Because no one has to buy the championship edition. There is nothing exclusive to it.
You attempted to mislead, misdirect and leave out valid context to prove a point. You were caught - man up and admit your failed attempt. That is the only way you'll grow.
- +2
@V-r0cK Did you not read the quote that Bandorr provided? Let me quote it again then - "There will be no "Super" or "Ultra" Street Fighter IV".
- -1
"You were attempting to "insult" Capcom/street fighter by implying that the "champion edition" was the "super" edition of street fighter 4. " - now look who's lying. You don't get to attribute what my intentions were.
A) BWAHAHAHAHAAHH! As predicted in my above post you argued that this is different just because they literally didn't call it Super or Ultra. Sad and hilarious at the same time.
B) So? I never stated that this edition was what Super SF4 was to vanilla.
Your entire argument is based on the Super word. What about the Ultra part? You had the option to have the Ultra DLC for 4 just like the case is here.
"Because no one has to buy the championship edition." - nobody has to buy anything. That's completely irrelevant to the argument.
Ono lied that there will be no other editions of SFV to push sales and to bring people who would normally wait for a the complete/better deal edition a couple of years later (which what this clearly is).
"You attempted to mislead, misdirect and leave out valid context to prove a point." - I said Ono lied and you provided the exact quote wherein he said that there will be no Super/Ultra editions of SFV and we're now 2 editions into that lie.
- -2
Dude, all versions are going to play the same, just like arcade edition.
If you are day 1 SFV player you Will get the balance patch and be able to play the game whit all other player.
Champion edition is just SFV whit all DLC and extra contend unlocked, Capcom confirmed that the new V-Skills, balance changes and things of that nature will be available to existing players without upgrading, as they have been in the past.
https://www.eventhubs.com/news/2019/nov/17/street-fighter-5-champion-edition-announced/
- 0
@Zenos, my comment was based off of your initial post in regards to what Ono said. Are you able to find me that quote from Ono? Cause im not sure that's how he said it but was stating that there wont be an updated version of the same game that you'll have to buy all over again etc..
- +1
@Manlytears OK, but this doesn't change the fact that Ono lied and there are in fact editions similar to Super and Ultra. Like I said in a previous post he lied so that he could push more copies of vanilla rather than people waiting for a more complete edition.
- -3
@V-r0cK No problem.
https://www.usgamer.net/articles/street-fighter-v-will-never-go-super-sfv-becomes-a-service/
He did literally say that there will be no Super or Ultra edition of SFV, which this literally is.
- -2
@V-r0cK I tried multiple times to post the link but my comments wouldn't appear. Just search US gamer for an article called "Street Fighter V Will Never Go 'Super'".
He did literally say that there will be no Super or Ultra edition of SFV, which this Championship edition is.
- -2