Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Announced - News

/ 486 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

The official Street Fighter Twitter announced Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be launching on February 14, 2020. It includes 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes. Pre-orders open up on November 18.

View the announcement trailer below:





View the Gill gameplay trailer below:





Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes, action-packed into one new knockout edition. Releasing Feb 14, 2020 and open for pre-orders Nov 18. pic.twitter.com/oYrmDWdH1c — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This all-new knockout edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and adds each character, stage and costume that released after Arcade Edition and will release with Champion Edition. In total: 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes!

Fighters can battle their way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes designed for players of all skill levels, including Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match, Casual Match and more. In addition to the main game and the included characters, stages and costumes, new V-Skills for each character and a balance update will be released, adding new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system. READY? FIGHT!

Here is an overview of Gill:

Gill, a master of both pyrokinesis and cryokinesis, is able to control fire and ice with perfect elemental balance (hence his outward appearance). Typically plotting behind the scenes, he is now ready to reveal himself to the world, as he sets out to fulfill the prophecy that the Secret Society has coveted since ancient times.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles