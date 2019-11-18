Return to Jurassic Park in Jurassic World Evolution DLC - News

Frontier Developments has announced new DLC for Jurassic World Evolution will return to the original Jurassic Park. The DLC will launch on December 10.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Welcome back to Jurassic Park…

Following the events of the iconic 1993 film, you are invited to return to the island where it all started. Reclaim the park from the dinosaurs, rebuild beloved locations, and overcome brand new challenges guided by Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm in an original narrative voiced by the film cast.

Requires Jurassic World Evolution (sold separately).

Build your own Jurassic World, bioengineer dinosaurs, construct attractions, containment, and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way.’

