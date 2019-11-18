Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack Headed to North America - News

Arc System Works announced at the ArcRevo World Tour 2019 Finals Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack will launch in North America for the Nintendo Switch "soon." The colection is available now in Europe and Japan.





The Guilty Gear 20th Anniversary Pack includes:

A physical copy of Guilty Gear and Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

Collector SteelBook

Sol Badguy headband

Anniversary commemorative coin

And more

