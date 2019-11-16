New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Shenmue III - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 13 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 19

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, PS VR — Digital

PS VR — Digital Espire 1: VR Operative, PS VR — Digital

Munchkin, PS4 — Digital

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, PS4 — Digital

Shenmue III, PS4 — Digital, Retail

November 21

Deemo -Reborn-, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Farmer’s Dynasty, PS4 — Digital

Mountain Rescue Simulator, PS4 — Digital

November 22

Debris, PS4 — Digital

Lost Ember, PS4 — Digital

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Stretch, PS4 — Digital

