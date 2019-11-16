New Xbox Releases Next Week - Civilization VI - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 19

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

We Happy Few: We All Fall Down

November 21

Titeuf: Mega Party

Farmer's Dynasty

November 22

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Lost Ember

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

G.R.E.E.N. The Life Algorithm

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

