New Xbox Releases Next Week - Civilization VI
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 19
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- We Happy Few: We All Fall Down
November 21
- Titeuf: Mega Party
- Farmer's Dynasty
November 22
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Lost Ember
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- G.R.E.E.N. The Life Algorithm
