Phil Spencer: Microsoft is Not Done Acquiring Studios

Microsoft in the last couple of years has acquired several gaming studios and now has 15 studios as part of Xbox Game Studios.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Eurogamer revealed the company is not done acquiring studios. He said it is not about just acquiring studios, but to acquire studios that will create great games.

"No!," said Spencer when asked if Microsoft was done acquiring gaming studios. "I do think we can sometimes get a little infatuated with putting a bunch of studio logos on a slide and that becomes the news. They're not trading cards. They're studios. And we want them to build great games. I love the fact we're here announcing three new IP, two from our internal studios.

"As I look forward, there's not a show I can look at where we're not gonna be announcing new games, just because of the breadth of studios we have. It's not really some kind of PR battle about how many new acquisitions we can put on stage. Because if we're not building great games, the acquisitions don't matter.

"But are we done? I don't think so."

Spencer said he and the Xbox team are still on the hunt as the business continues to grow. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been supportive of Xbox and is the reason Phil Spencer has been able to acquire studios.

"There are great creators out there," said Spencer. "Our business continues to grow. The company is incredibly supportive of what we're trying to build. Microsoft talks about gaming as a key pillar of its consumer interest and its strategy. We're getting a tonne of support from Satya Nadella, Amy Hood and the board. And we're running a good business today, so we've earned the right to continue to look.

"I look at the geographic diversity of our studios. I love the fact we now have three studios here in the UK. You can go back decades... you could argue the UK is as strong as any country in terms of its impact on the history of video games. I love that we're here in such strength. Now we have studios in Canada, studios in other parts of the US. I think we have a hole in Asia.

"I've said that both to Matt and publicly. I would love to have more of an influence in our own first-party team from Asian creators. There's nothing that's imminent, so it's not a pre-announce of something. But if you just plotted where we are on the map with our first-party, that's a real opportunity for us.

I love the fact we can stand here and announce Yakuza and Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy coming. That's through third-party relationships, which take time. And we've been really focused on that. But I think we could have stronger first-party creation capability there. We have in the past and I think we should again."

Microsoft's next generation console, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, will launch in Holiday 2020.

