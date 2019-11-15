Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Delayed to February 25, 2020 - News

Capcom has delayed Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection from January 21, 2020 to February 25, 2020. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

"Originally slated for a January 21, 2020 release, today I would like to share that the game will now be released in late February," said Mega Man series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya. "This news is sure to be disappointing to many of you, and it wasn’t a decision we made lightly. The team behind Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is working hard to deliver the best experience possible, and wants to bring you a product that will live up to your expectations. To ensure we meet these goals, the game will now be released on February 25, 2020.

"On behalf of the team, please know that we greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support. We are fully committed to offering our fans the best game possible when Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is released on February 25. Thank you again for your patience and understanding. R.O.C.K. ON!"

View a video from Tsuchiya on the delay below:





