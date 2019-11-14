Phil Spencer: Microsoft Going 'All-In' On Xbox Scarlett - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with The Verge discussed the launch of the Xbox One and the next generation of home consoles.

Spencer admitted that the Xbox One launching at $100 more than the PlayStation 4 and being less powerful hurt the platform. The Xbox team working on Xbox Scarlett is working to have market success.

"I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price," said Spencer. "If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and yes, we were less powerful. And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success."





Spencer says there is plenty of life left in the Xbox and the team is going "all-in" on Xbox Scarlett with a focus on games, cross-play and backward compatibility.

"We had the discussion years ago ‘do we want to go do another generation?’ Yes, and do we think there will be multiple generations ahead of us? I actually think there probably is," said Spencer. "So we’re going all in. We’re all-in on Project Scarlett and I want to compete, and I want to compete in the right ways which is why we’re focused on cross-play and backward compatibility."

"We will talk about the SKU lineup and how it works," he added. "I think the root principle of we don’t want to confuse people, we share that."

Xbox Scarlett launches in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles