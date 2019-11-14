Project xCloud Will Allow You to Use PlayStation DualShock 4 Controllers - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft at X019 announced Microsoft's streaming technology, Project xCloud, will be getting support for more controllers in 2020. The includes gamepads from Razer and most surprisingly, Sony's PlayStation DualShock 4 controller.

"Enabling people to play games on the device of their choice goes beyond a phone or tablet. It extends into how you control the game," said Project xCloud boss Kareem Choudry. "In addition to using an Xbox One wireless controller, we’ll expand support to more Bluetooth controllers beginning next year. That includes the DualShock 4 wireless controller and gamepads from Razer."





Xbox Game Pass games on PC currently support the DualShock 4 controller, so it will likely work similar to this. The ability to use the DualShock 4 controller gives more options for players who might not have extra Xbox One controllers.

Does this mean DualShock 4 controller support will be coming to the Xbox One? Unlikely.

Thanks VentureBeat.

