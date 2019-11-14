Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8 Headed to Xbox One - News

Square Enix at X019 announced the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise will be coming to the Xbox One. The list of games includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.

The three games will launch for the Xbox One in 2020.

If you've never played a #KingdomHearts game before, want to play some titles you missed out on, or relive the magical experiences once again then look no further!

#KingdomHearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX & #KingdomHearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are coming to #Xbox One in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1C98sn3ctE — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 14, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the Xbox One.

