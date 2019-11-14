Halo: Reach Launches on December 3 as Part of The Master Chief Collection for Xbox One and PC - News

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced Halo: Reach will launch on December 3 as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Windows PC version:

Halo: Reach comes to PC as the first installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the revered campaign and the pivotal battle for the planet Reach as Noble team fights to save humanity’s last stronghold.

