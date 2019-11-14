Free-to-Play Kart Racer KartRider: Drift Launches in 2020, First on Xbox One - News

Nexon announced the free-to-play kart racer, KartRider: Drift, will launch in 2020 and will hit the Xbox One first.

"KartRider: Drift is the only free-to-play kart racer where arcade thrills, the fastest skilled competition, & deep kart + character customization awaits you on the track. No Limits. All Drift," reads the description of the announcement video.

View the X019 announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the newest free-to-play title in the popular franchise with over 300 million players! Discover the cross-platform multiplayer kart racer featuring high-definition Unreal Engine 4 graphics that is the most expansive, accessible, and competitive kart racing title ever!

Key Features:

Grab the Wheel for Free – Race together anytime and anywhere! KartRider: Drift is easy to pick up + play across PC and Xbox with no pay walls. With local play split screen, andonline features there’s always a way for you to play completely free with friends across the globe.

– Race together anytime and anywhere! KartRider: Drift is easy to pick up + play across PC and Xbox with no pay walls. With local play split screen, andonline features there’s always a way for you to play completely free with friends across the globe. Racing Never Looked Better – Take control in the only kart racing game with high definition Unreal Engine 4 graphics and full freedom to personalize your ride. Endlessly customize your character to fit your own unique personality and craft the perfect kart to cross the finish line and top the leaderboards in style.

– Take control in the only kart racing game with high definition Unreal Engine 4 graphics and full freedom to personalize your ride. Endlessly customize your character to fit your own unique personality and craft the perfect kart to cross the finish line and top the leaderboards in style. Take the Lead – Elevate your game through the fastest and most competitive multiplayer sprints in kart racing—KartRider: Drift‘s exclusive Speed Mode. Push yourself to the limit with Speed Mode’s precise controls, advanced drifting system, and highly skilled gameplay. With no items and no RNG, success on the track is determined by skill and mere seconds.

– Elevate your game through the fastest and most competitive multiplayer sprints in kart racing—KartRider: Drift‘s exclusive Speed Mode. Push yourself to the limit with Speed Mode’s precise controls, advanced drifting system, and highly skilled gameplay. With no items and no RNG, success on the track is determined by skill and mere seconds. Kart Racing Evolved – More than any other kart racing title, KartRider: Drift isa living, online game that is always adding new karts, characters, skins, tracks, and customization options at regular intervals plus huge Seasonal content drops. Keep your garage stocked and your skills sharper as the game grows over time!

