Sea of Thieves The Seabound Soul Content Update Announced - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare at at the latest Inside Xbox event at X019 announced the next free monthly content update for Sea of Thieves called The Seabound Soul.

View the announcement trailer below:

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles