Rare Announces New Game Everwild

Microsoft and Rare at the latest Inside Xbox event at X019 announced a new game called Everwild. It will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

While Everwild is still early in development, we are very excited about the unique potential of the game we are creating. The Everwild team is focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world. The development team, led by Executive Producer Louise O'Connor, is creating something truly original and incredibly special that aims to be more than just a new IP. Everwild will offer memorable, engaging and meaningful experiences for players everywhere to share. We cannot wait to share more with you in the future.

