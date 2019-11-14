Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Live Action Become A Jedi Trailer - News

Electronic Arts at X019 debuted a new live action trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order called Become A Jedi.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

