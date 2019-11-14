Analyst: Rare and Obsidian to Announce New Games at X019 Today - News

posted 10 hours ago

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter announced two Xbox Game Studios developers will be announcing new IPs tonight at X019. Rare and Obsidian Entertainment will both be announcing new games.

The event will also have release dates announced for 2020 Xbox Game Studios games, including Bleeding Edge, Minecraft Dungeons and Wasteland 3.

XO19 is worth watching tomorrow if youâ€™re a fan of Xbox Game Studios.



The event will have solid 2020 release dates for XGS games like Bleeding Edge, Minecraft Dungeons and Wasteland 3. New IP from Obsidian and Rare. A shadow drop. Plus much more. pic.twitter.com/7n26jSrrKQ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 13, 2019

The first gameplay footage of Age of Empires 4 will also be shown today at X019.

Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.

