Groove Coaster: Wai Wai Party!!!! out Now in the West for the Switch - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Taito has officially released Groove Coaster: Wai Wai Party!!!! for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe for $59.99 / €59.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Enjoy popular songs with your friends in an exhilarating rhythm experience!

Rhythm Game x Roller Coaster!!!! – Ride a roller coaster of sound with simple controls, and get grooving in this exhilarating rhythm game!

– Ride a roller coaster of sound with simple controls, and get grooving in this exhilarating rhythm game! Exhilarating active controls!!!! – With Active Controls, you can play by shaking the Joy-Con controllers. Experience the groove in a variety of songs, only possible on Nintendo Switch! You can also play with Standard Controls, using the buttons and control sticks!

– With Active Controls, you can play by shaking the Joy-Con controllers. Experience the groove in a variety of songs, only possible on Nintendo Switch! You can also play with Standard Controls, using the buttons and control sticks! Groove together!!!! – Play together with up to four friends and family members in Play With Others mode! In this mode you can choose from two types of play. In Casual Versus, players of any ability level can enjoy the game together, and in Hardcore Versus, players compete to show off their true skill!

– Play together with up to four friends and family members in Play With Others mode! In this mode you can choose from two types of play. In Casual Versus, players of any ability level can enjoy the game together, and in Hardcore Versus, players compete to show off their true skill! A huge line-up of popular music!!!! – A massive lineup of music, featuring J-pop hits like “Lemon” and “U.S.A.,” anime songs, Vocaloid and Touhou Project arrangements, as well as popular original songs from the Groove Coaster series!

– A massive lineup of music, featuring J-pop hits like “Lemon” and “U.S.A.,” anime songs, Vocaloid and Touhou Project arrangements, as well as popular original songs from the Groove Coaster series! Choose from a fabulous cast of characters!!!! – Featuring characters from VTubers and Vocaloid, to the Touhou series and more! These characters will feature in songs, as avatars and game navigators, and appear throughout various scenes! You can even switch to the vocals of guest VTubers in certain songs!

