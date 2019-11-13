The Witcher Netflix Series Renewed for Second Season - News

The Witcher Netflix Series doesn't release until December 20. However, Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season. The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich announced the news via Twitter.

"I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures... in Season Two," said Hissrich.

"I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us."

The Netflix series is about the witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Actor Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the latest DC films, has been cast to play Geralt of Rivia.

