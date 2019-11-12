Luigi's Mansion 3 Debuts at the Top of the Spanish Charts - Sales

posted 13 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 3 debuted in first on the Spanish charts for week 44, 2019, which ended on November 3. The game sold 29,000 units in its first week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) dropped to second place in its second week with sales of 18,500 units to bring its total sales to 68,150 units. The Xbox One version drops to sixth place with sales of 2,100.

The PlayStation 4 sold 7,770 units for the week, followed by the Nintendo Switch with 3,650 units sold and the Xbox One with 550 units sold.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 44, 2019 below:

Pos. Title Plat. Sales Total 1 Luigi's Mansion 3 Switch 29,000 NEW 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 18,500 68,150 3 FIFA 20 PS4 9,000 321,550 4 Medievil PS4 5,200 20,350 5 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 2,750 973,400 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare XONE 2,100 7,050 7 Ring Fit Adventure Switch 1,800 8,450 8 Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Switch 1,700 22,400 9 Disney Classic Games: Aladdin y El rey león Switch 1,600 NEW 10 FIFA 20 Switch 1,500 18,600





