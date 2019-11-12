Call of Duty: Mobile Has 2nd Largest Mobile Launch Month Ever With 148 Million Downloads - News

Call of Duty: Mobile had a strong first month as it was downloaded an estimated 148 million times, making it the second largest launch month ever for a mobile game, according to a new report from research firm Sensor Tower. Only Niantic's Pokemon GO had a larger launch.

The game easily beat out all other mobile shooters launch months as PUBG Mobile was downloaded 60.7 million times and Fortnite 35.0 million times.

The US lead the way with 23.6 million downloads or 16 percent of all installs, followed by India with 16.2 million downloads or 11 percent of the total installs.

In terms of revenue, Call of Duty: Mobile earned $53,9 million with a peak of $3.1 million earned on October 5. Like with the most downloads, the US earned the most revenue with $22.8 million, followed by Japan with $7 million.

Call of Duty: Mobile released on October 1.

