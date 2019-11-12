Microsoft Teases X019 Will Feature the 'Biggest Inside Xbox Ever' - News

Microsoft has released a new promo video for X019 that teases it will feature the "BIGGEST. INSIDE XBOX. EVER."

Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.

View the video below:

Inside Xbox will feature the following:

New Game Reveals

News From Over 10 Xbox Game Studios Titles

Huge Xbox Game Pass News

Project xCloud Update

Wasteland 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Sea of Thieves

CrossfireX

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A nd so much more!

Here is an overview of X019 and Inside Xbox:

Inside Xbox will welcome representatives to our stage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, and Xbox Global Publishing to name a few.





The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming (including panels, Let’s Play sessions, and much more) that celebrates and expands on the announcements from Thursday’s episode of Inside Xbox.





Watch live this Thursday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Inside Xbox is also available with American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing-impaired, Audio Descriptions for the visually-impaired, and is subtitled in Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and German.

