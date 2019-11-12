Microsoft Teases X019 Will Feature the 'Biggest Inside Xbox Ever' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 419 Views
Microsoft has released a new promo video for X019 that teases it will feature the "BIGGEST. INSIDE XBOX. EVER."
Inside Xbox at X019 will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm GMT / 3PM ET / 12pm PT in London, England. While X019 runs from November 14 to 16.
View the video below:
Inside Xbox will feature the following:
- New Game Reveals
- News From Over 10 Xbox Game Studios Titles
- Huge Xbox Game Pass News
- Project xCloud Update
- Wasteland 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sea of Thieves
- CrossfireX
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- And so much more!
Biggest thing I'm looking forward to is Age of Empires IV gameplay!!!!