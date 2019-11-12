Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order No Early Access to EA Access Members - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will not be having timed early access for EA Access subscribers. This service called Play First Trial is usually available to new games from the publisher for EA Access members.

EA did announce the EA Access members will be getting a 10 percent discount on the game and exclusive cosmetics.

Star Wars #JediFallenOrder launches this week! #EAAccess members get 10% off the game.



We've opted not to have early/timed access (Play First Trial), in part to reduce the risk of spoilers. Instead, EA Access members get these exclusive cosmetics!https://t.co/UQ1ZKzOvnh pic.twitter.com/tRV7rQjnQb — EA Access (@EAAccess) November 11, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles