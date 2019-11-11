Google Stadia Launch Lineup Revealed, Includes 12 Games - News

Google has announced the complete list of games that will be available at launch for Google Stadia on November 19, as well as 14 other games that will launch for the service by the end of 2019.

Here is the complete launch lineup:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Destiny 2: The Collection (Bungie)

GYLT (TequilaWorks)

Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft)

Kine (Gwen Frey)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)

Samurai Shodown (SNK)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)

Thumper (Drool)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)

Here is the list of games that will launch in 2019 after the service launches:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo)

Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)

Farming Simulator 19 (Focus Home Interactive)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

Football Manager 2020 (Sega)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)

GRID (Codemasters)

Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

NBA 2K20 (2K Games)

Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks)

Trials Rising (Ubisoft)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks)

