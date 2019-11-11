Google Stadia Launch Lineup Revealed, Includes 12 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,453 Views
Google has announced the complete list of games that will be available at launch for Google Stadia on November 19, as well as 14 other games that will launch for the service by the end of 2019.
Here is the complete launch lineup:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
- Destiny 2: The Collection (Bungie)
- GYLT (TequilaWorks)
- Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft)
- Kine (Gwen Frey)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)
- Samurai Shodown (SNK)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
- Thumper (Drool)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
Here is the list of games that will launch in 2019 after the service launches:
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo)
- Borderlands 3 (2K Games)
- Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)
- Farming Simulator 19 (Focus Home Interactive)
- Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
- Football Manager 2020 (Sega)
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)
- GRID (Codemasters)
- Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
- NBA 2K20 (2K Games)
- Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks)
- Trials Rising (Ubisoft)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks)
16 Comments
Wooo.............................................................................................................................
- +17
Almost every game on this list is a year old or older. What do you want to bet they'll be charging full price for these games at launch?
- +15
And I bet you they will be rather between 20 and 40 (for launch appeal)
- 0
YAWN
- +15
My feelings too, of that list, basically everything you'd want to play, you could already have, played.
Apart from that, its a rather small list.
- +8
Stadia is the solution for a problem that doesn't exist....
The answer to a question nobody asked.
- +4
I kind of assumed that it would cost next to nothing for developers to get their games on Stadia. Was I wrong on that? Because otherwise it's hard to see why the lineup would be so thin.