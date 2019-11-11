Romancing SaGa Re;universe Launches Worldwide in 2020 - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 19 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix announced Romancing SaGa Re;universe will launch worldwide for iOS and Android in 2020. The game first launched in Japan in December 2018 and has been downloaded more than 15 million times.

View the official trailer of the game below:





Romancing SaGa 3 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles