Guerrilla Games Job Listing Hints Horizon: Zero Dawn 2 production is Well Under Way

posted 20 hours ago

Horizon: Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games has posted a new job listing for a "Technical Vegetation Artist." The listing hints that the developer is currently working on Horizon: Zero Dawn 2.

A sequel to the first game has not been announced, however, with the how successful the game was it makes sense a sequel is in development.

"Within Guerrilla, we have four teams dedicated to creating the stunning environments of Horizon," reads the job listing. "One team focuses on the creation of lush and stunning vegetation. We build these 3D models from scratch, so our world dressing teams can deliver our immersive world with industry-benchmark graphics."





Horizon: Zero Dawn is available now for the PlayStation 4.

