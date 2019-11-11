Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Launches in Q1 2020 - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Taito have announced Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q1 2020.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After more than 10 years, Nintendo Switch players can look forward to a sequel of the cult 80’s game series Bubble Bobble by Taito. The new em>Bubble Bobble 4 Friends was developed by the original studio Taito Corporation and will include a brand new local four-player mode.

As in the previous highly popular series, the thrilling and epic bubble fight starts again!

One night, a child’s room became enfolded by a miraculous light and every object under its rays suddenly came to life – including the child’s most favorite toy, the little dragon called Bub. Full of jealousy, the wicked magician Bonner challenges the friendly dragon to battle

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles