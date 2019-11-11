Dragon Ball FighterZ Broly (DBS) DLC Trailer Released - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works have released the official trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ Broly (DBS) DLC character. The DLC will launch "soon."

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the Broly (DBS) trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles