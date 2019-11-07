Arc of Alchemist Launches for Switch in Early 2020 - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Arc of Alchemist for the Nintendo Switch will launch alongside the PlayStation 4 version in North America and Europe in early 2020. The Switch version will be a digital-only release in both regions.





Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

Enter the desert in search of the key to save humanity–the Great Power. One year, the king declared that he would send a large-scale investigation team to the Desert of Beginnings.

Chosen to captain this mission, Quinn Bravesford leads her soldiers into battle against a swath of enemy nations for the sake of her kingdom. Quinn gazes at the ancient alchemic device, the Lunagear, within her hand. According to the legends of yore, once the Lunagear is equipped with the four Orbs, it will unlock the Great Power that will save humanity. Only one Orb resides in Quinn’s Lunagear. Collecting the four Orbs for the Lunagear, however, is a mere legend.

With the threat of dangerous creatures and Machine Dolls wandering the desert, one of the enemy nations, the Principality of Neuhaven, has dispatched their military in search of the Great Power. Now, Quinn and her band of allies must fight against the Principality of Neuhaven in hopes to find the Great Power and save humanity. Quinn steels herself, but even so, she can’t help but doubt the existence of the Great Power…

Key Features:

Newly Polished and Ready for Battle – In the Western release, players can explore the Desert of Beginnings with updated system UIs and new base facilities for better character leveling. With this update, players can now choose from seven-plus playable characters, each specializing in unique weapons, attacks, and abilities!

– In the Western release, players can explore the Desert of Beginnings with updated system UIs and new base facilities for better character leveling. With this update, players can now choose from seven-plus playable characters, each specializing in unique weapons, attacks, and abilities! Four Orbs to Rule Them All – Wielding the Lunagear allows players to combine two of the four elemental Orbs: Fire, Earth, Water, and Wind. Use the Lunagear to combine the elements and manipulate organic and mechanical environments to open new pathways and reach new heights, and even combine two Orbs to create special effects!

– Wielding the Lunagear allows players to combine two of the four elemental Orbs: Fire, Earth, Water, and Wind. Use the Lunagear to combine the elements and manipulate organic and mechanical environments to open new pathways and reach new heights, and even combine two Orbs to create special effects! Build a Strong Base and Conquer – The Base is an oasis for the party to relax and reconfigure themselves for the next fight. Strategize the next plan of attack by customizing troop formations and setting each character’s battle tactics. Swap Orbs in your Lunagear to find a combination best suited for your next adventure. Swap, upgrade, and alter each character’s equipment tailored to your playing style. Assign active and passive abilities, boost character stats, and build facilities that will help improve your party’s makeup!

– The Base is an oasis for the party to relax and reconfigure themselves for the next fight. Strategize the next plan of attack by customizing troop formations and setting each character’s battle tactics. Swap Orbs in your Lunagear to find a combination best suited for your next adventure. Swap, upgrade, and alter each character’s equipment tailored to your playing style. Assign active and passive abilities, boost character stats, and build facilities that will help improve your party’s makeup! Amass Items and Exchange – Around every sand dune lies a multitude of treasures. Seek out items that can be used to equip and strengthen your party or exchange materials goods to alter a weapon’s appearance. Some weapons can only be forged with special materials, so be wary of what you sell!

New Features:

Choose From Seven-Plus Playable Characters – In the initial Japanese release of the game, Quinn Bravesford was the only playable character. In this update, players can now choose any member of their party to lead and wield the Lunagear!

– In the initial Japanese release of the game, Quinn Bravesford was the only playable character. In this update, players can now choose any member of their party to lead and wield the Lunagear! Streamlined Gameplay – This update includes new items, including new base facilities that will help make it easier to level up your party. The UI is also improved for better gameplay quality!

