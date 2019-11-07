Kissed by the Baddest Bidder Launches November 28 for Switch - News

Developer Voltage announced the otome visual novel, Kissed by the Baddest Bidder, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 28 for $24.99 / 2,480 yen.





Here is an overview of the game:

Working at Japan’s first hotel & casino, you stumble upon a black-market auction, and end up as one of the items for sale. “I’ll let you decide who buys you.” Five men place the winning bid, and now you’re completely at their mercy… Collection of Main Stories spanning the series up until the Proposal Epilogue for Eisuke Ichinomiya, Soryu Oh, Mitsunari Baba, Ota Kisaki, and Mamoru Kishi.

