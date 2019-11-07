R-Type Dimensions EX Out Now for iOS - News

Developer Tozai Games announced the shoot ’em up collection, R-Type Dimensions EX, is now available for iOS for $4.99. The game is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.





Here is an overview of the game:

The mobile version of R-Type Dimensions EX includes almost everything* fans can experience in the console versions of the game. This includes both arcade classics that were initially published by Irem, R-Type (1987) and R-Type II (1989), the option to play with classic or improved audio and visuals, new game modes, and more.

Key Features:

Two Classic Games in One – All original levels from both R-Type and R-Type II featuring the challenging gameplay players can expect from the classic franchise.

– All original levels from both R-Type and R-Type II featuring the challenging gameplay players can expect from the classic franchise. Improved Audio & Visuals – Choose between 2D graphics and classic music or upgraded 3D graphics and reworked music with a simple button press.

– Choose between 2D graphics and classic music or upgraded 3D graphics and reworked music with a simple button press. Infinity and Beyond – Conquer the Bydos with an infinite fleet of ships in Infinite Mode and learn the ins and outs of each stage with Stage Select.

– Conquer the Bydos with an infinite fleet of ships in Infinite Mode and learn the ins and outs of each stage with Stage Select. Slow Motion for Me – Bob and weave through enemy projectiles using the slow-motion button or speed things up with the fast-forward button and challenge your cat-like reflexes.

– Bob and weave through enemy projectiles using the slow-motion button or speed things up with the fast-forward button and challenge your cat-like reflexes. iOS Modified Features – Fight to be the best R-Type player in the world through online rankings and earn a variety of achievements.

* Mobile version does not include co-op mode.

