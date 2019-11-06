Riverbond Launches for Switch on December 10 - News

/ 164 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Cococucumber announced Riverbond will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 10 for $24.99 / €21.99.

A free update for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC versions will release on the same day. The update adds a new world and Spelunky crossover skin to the game.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Riverbond is a fun and frantic couch co-op adventure game for 1 to 4 players set in a stunning voxel world.

Embark on a heroic journey to complete missions, battle adorable enemies, and smash everything into tiny cubes! Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?

The Knight has imprisoned the leaders of the Eight Worlds, causing chaos, droughts and disarray! Adventure together to defeat evil and help the charming citizens of Riverbond in this action-packed journey through beautiful, hand-crafted worlds. Unlock a variety of weapons, equip new skins, and activate power-ups to hack and slash your way to glory!

Key Features:

Classic Single Player or Chaotic Couch Co-op! – Whether in single player or taking it up a notch in chaotic couch co-op, you can play this epic adventure your way. With drop-in, drop-out couch co-op, everyone wins together!

– Whether in single player or taking it up a notch in chaotic couch co-op, you can play this epic adventure your way. With drop-in, drop-out couch co-op, everyone wins together! Cubic Combat and Awesome Voxel Destruction – With a selection of fast and responsive weapons, wreaking havoc on everything is always satisfying. Topple massive towers with a swoosh of your sword, get trigger happy on mobs of enemies, and explode environments into colorful bursts of voxel goodness!

– With a selection of fast and responsive weapons, wreaking havoc on everything is always satisfying. Topple massive towers with a swoosh of your sword, get trigger happy on mobs of enemies, and explode environments into colorful bursts of voxel goodness! Play alone or with Friends – Riverbond is fully playable in single-player or with up to four players in a drop-in / drop-out couch co-op.

– Riverbond is fully playable in single-player or with up to four players in a drop-in / drop-out couch co-op. Cute Characters and Deadly Bosses – Meet charming characters, make unexpected allies, and battle with cute (but deadly!) bosses. Choose from over 50 weapons to suit your play style and triumph over evil. Cue epic adventure music!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles