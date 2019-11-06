Rune II Trailer Showcases Co-op - News

Human Head Studios has released a new trailer for Rune II that features the co-op mode.

Here is an overview of the game:

Loki has plunged Midgard into perpetual chaos, and you are the chosen warrior who must embark on a perilous journey to end Ragnarok. Fight off legions of minions bent on preventing you from destroying Loki's nightmare vision.

Alone or with friends, tear each enemy apart limb from limb and use their extremities as weapons in this chaotic open-world saga filled with brutal combat.

Collect rare resources, locate divine artifacts and battle through the Ages as you seek to craft the very sword used by Loki, and then destroy him with its blade.

Are you powerful enough to take down Loki...or will a new age of darkness begin?

Rune II will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12.

