Coffee Talk Release Date Announced - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Toge Productions announced Coffee Talk will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on January 29, 2020, and for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 30.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Looking for an experience to help you chill and wind down after a day of activities? Then Coffee Talk is the perfect game for you. Developed by Indonesian based indie developer and publisher, Toge Productions, Coffee Talk features 90s anime-inspired pixel art with colorful casts. The game also comes with over twenty tracks of jazzy and lo-fi music to accompany the late night warm drinks and conversations.

Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. Complete your recipe app with dozens of special drinks out of hundreds of possible drink combinations, create beautiful latte art on them, and see how the stories change depending on what you serve to your customers.

Coffee Talk depicts lives as humanely as possible while having a cast that is more than just humans. Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many other stories you will find strongly echo the world around you.

Key Features:

Tales of people from an alternative-Seattle, a city where elves, orcs, mermaids, and many other fantasy races live together with humans in a modern world we will all find familiar.

Hundreds of drink combination to play with, along with latte art making features that serve as a meditative experience for the players.

Branching storylines, where the branches are determined not by the dialogue options you choose, but from how you serve your cafe customers.

90s anime-inspired pixel art visuals and chill vibes-inducing color palette help to immerse you in the game’s world.

Selection of jazzy and lo-fi music to accompany the late night warm drinks and conversations.

An experience to make you think, feel, and rest both your body and your soul.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles