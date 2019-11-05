Doom Co-Creator John Romero Has A Design Idea for a Doom and Quake Style FPS - News

The co-creator of the original Doom, John Romero, during a Reddit AMA revealed that he likes the new Doom games and is looking forward to Doom Eternal. He added that he has a design idea for a new first-person shooter in the style of Quake and Doom.

"I really like the new Doom (2016) and from what I can see of Eternal, it’s going to be a winner as well. And, yes, I do have a design for an FPS in the style of Doom/Quake," said Romero.

The game itself won't be a new Doom or Quake as the rights are still with developer id Software and John Romero left the company years ago.





The next game in the Doom franchise, Doom Eternal, will launch on March 20, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

