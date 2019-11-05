Blacksad: Under the Skin Released Early in Europe on PS4 and Xbox One Due to 'Technical Malfunction' - News

Publisher Microids has released the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One digital versions of Blacksad: Under the Skin early due to a "technical malfunction."

The boxed edition, along with the Windows PC via Steam version, will still release on November 14, while the Nintendo Switch version will release on November 28.

A major Day One patch for the game will not release for a few days, so the publisher warns people to wait until it releases to play the game. The update will provide major bug fixes, improve the framerate, and more.

If you already have #BlacksadUndertheSkin on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One pic.twitter.com/AqNja9YIQB — Microids (@Microids_off) November 5, 2019

