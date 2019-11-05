Dragon Quest Builders 2 Jumbo Demo Out Now Worldwide - News

Square Enix has released the Dragon Quest Builders 2 Jumbo Demo worldwide for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop.





Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the world of Dragon Quest Builders 2 with the Jumbo Demo.

Start by customizing your character and set off to your first encounter with the children of Hargon. Explore the Isle of Awakening and sail to Furrowfield to help the vilagers rebuild their town! Do not be shy to explore young builder, as you can transfer your save data to the full version of Dragon Quest Builders 2!

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

