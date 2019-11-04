Luigi's Mansion 3 debuts in 2nd on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 280 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending November 2.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) debuted in second place. It is the biggest launch on the Nintendo Switch in the UK in 2019 so far. Launch sales are 140 percent higher than 2013’s Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.

FIFA 20 is in third place as physical sales for the game has topped one million in the UK. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth, while The Outer Worlds drops one spot to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi’s Mansion 3 - NEW FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Outer Worlds Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ring Fit Adventure Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborvillle Grand Theft Auto 5 MediEvil

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles