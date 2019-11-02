Yakuza: Like a Dragon is Getting a Demo - News

Yakuza: Like a Dragon producer Masayoshi Yokoyama speaking with Famitsu in an interview announced SEGA will release a demo for the game. A release date for the demo was not announced.

The combat in the demo will be improved from what was seen at Tokyo Game Show 2019. It will feature battle action that will be nearly the same as the final product.





Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

