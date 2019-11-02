New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Death Stranding, Need For Speed Heat - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 15 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 5

Asdivine Kamura,PS4 — Digital

Audica, PS VR — Digital

Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars, PS4 — Digital

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, PS4 — Digital

Football Game, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Just Dance 2020, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Light Fairytale Episode 1, PS4 — Digital

Lithium: Inmate 39 Relapsed Edition, PS4 — Digital

Valfaris, PS4 — Digital

November 7

MechaNika, PS4 — Digital

November 8

Death Stranding, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jumanji: The Video Game, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Need For Speed Heat, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Police Chase, PS4 — Digital

Stay Cool, Kobayashi-San!: A River City Ransom Story, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles