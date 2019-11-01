Phoenix Point Release Date Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 180 Views
Developer Snapshot Games announced Phoenix Point will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on December 3, for the Xbox One in Q1 2020, and for the PlayStation 4 later in 2020.
The game will be available in three editions:
Base Edition ($39.99)
- Phoenix Point digital download
- Digital game manual
Deluxe Edition ($59.99)
- Phoenix Point digital download
- Digital game manual
- Desktop wallpaper
- Alien “Living Gun” set (digital in-game item)
- Alien Chitin armor set (digital in-game item)
- Digital art book
- The Compendium
Ultra Edition ($79.99)
- Phoenix Point digital download
- Digital game manual
- Desktop wallpaper
- Alien “Living Gun” set (digital in-game item)
- Alien Chitin armor set (digital in-game item)
- Digital art book
- The Compendium
- Season Pass
Season Pass ($29.99)
- DLC 1: Blood and Titanium ($4.99 separately)
- DLC 2: Legacy of the Ancients ($9.99 separately)
- DLC 3: Festering Skies ($9.99 separately)
- DLC 4 ($4.99 separately)
- DLC 5 ($9.99 separately)
Pre-Order Bonus
- Digital soundtrack
- Mokushi – AM3 digital album
