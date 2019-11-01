Phoenix Point Release Date Announced - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Snapshot Games announced Phoenix Point will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on December 3, for the Xbox One in Q1 2020, and for the PlayStation 4 later in 2020.





The game will be available in three editions:

Base Edition ($39.99)

Phoenix Point digital download

Digital game manual

Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Phoenix Point digital download

Digital game manual

Desktop wallpaper

Alien “Living Gun” set (digital in-game item)

Alien Chitin armor set (digital in-game item)

Digital art book

The Compendium

Ultra Edition ($79.99)

Phoenix Point digital download

Digital game manual

Desktop wallpaper

Alien “Living Gun” set (digital in-game item)

Alien Chitin armor set (digital in-game item)

Digital art book

The Compendium

Season Pass

The game will have a season pass, as well as a pre-order bonus:

Season Pass ($29.99) DLC 1: Blood and Titanium ($4.99 separately)

DLC 2: Legacy of the Ancients ($9.99 separately)

DLC 3: Festering Skies ($9.99 separately)

DLC 4 ($4.99 separately)

DLC 5 ($9.99 separately) Pre-Order Bonus Digital soundtrack

Mokushi – AM3 digital album

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles