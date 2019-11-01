Super Mario Advent Calendar is Available Now - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has released a Super Mario-themed Christmas holiday advent calendar exclusively on Amazon for $49.99. However, it is currently available for $44.99, a 10 percent discount.

The advent calendar includes 17 articulated 2.5" action figures and seven accessories, as well as a pop-up environment.

Read the complete features below:

Super Mario Advent calendar includes 24 days of surprises!

Count down the days until Christmas by revealing a new figure or accessory Each day

Includes 17 articulated 2.5” figures and 7 accessories

Display your favorite figures with the pop-up environment pieces to create your own scene

Each numbered door contains a figure or accessory piece from the super Mario video games

Makes a perfect gift/ present for holidays and birthdays (Christmas/ navidad, Hanukkah, kwanzaa, birthday)

For ages 3+

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles