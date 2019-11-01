Super Mario Advent Calendar is Available Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 397 Views
Nintendo has released a Super Mario-themed Christmas holiday advent calendar exclusively on Amazon for $49.99. However, it is currently available for $44.99, a 10 percent discount.
The advent calendar includes 17 articulated 2.5" action figures and seven accessories, as well as a pop-up environment.
Read the complete features below:
- Super Mario Advent calendar includes 24 days of surprises!
- Count down the days until Christmas by revealing a new figure or accessory Each day
- Includes 17 articulated 2.5” figures and 7 accessories
- Display your favorite figures with the pop-up environment pieces to create your own scene
- Each numbered door contains a figure or accessory piece from the super Mario video games
- Makes a perfect gift/ present for holidays and birthdays (Christmas/ navidad, Hanukkah, kwanzaa, birthday)
- For ages 3+
3 Comments
That's a pretty cool idea but way too expensive for an advent calendar.
Too expensive. Should have doubled as a labo build, even if it was a very basic one. I have no idea what quality the figures or accessories are though. Maybe a missed opportunity that one or 2 of the figures being amiibo's also.